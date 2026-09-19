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Ukraine’s recent losses amount to around 27,000 killed and wounded each month, - Tusk

Tusk revealed figures on Ukrainian military casualties

Recently, the monthly casualties among Ukrainian military personnel have stood at around 27,000 killed and wounded.

According to Censor.NET, citing Wiadomości, this was stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a speech in the Sejm.

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"Our partners in Ukraine have informed me that the monthly death toll recently stood at 27,000. And this is, of course, a record in the saddest sense of the word," the report states.

This is effectively the first information of this kind to be officially provided by a senior official of a NATO country.

What led up to this?

In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had lost around 50,000 soldiers, with a further 400,000 wounded and many missing in action.

Read more: Carpathian format could help Ukraine on its path to EU membership – Tusk

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