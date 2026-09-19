Recently, the monthly casualties among Ukrainian military personnel have stood at around 27,000 killed and wounded.

According to Censor.NET, citing Wiadomości, this was stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a speech in the Sejm.

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"Our partners in Ukraine have informed me that the monthly death toll recently stood at 27,000. And this is, of course, a record in the saddest sense of the word," the report states.

This is effectively the first information of this kind to be officially provided by a senior official of a NATO country.

What led up to this?

In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had lost around 50,000 soldiers, with a further 400,000 wounded and many missing in action.

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