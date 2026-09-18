Carpathian format could help Ukraine on its path to EU membership – Tusk

The newly established cooperation format for countries of the Carpathian region could help Ukraine on its path to European Union membership. Poland supports further EU enlargement.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this at the opening of the inaugural Carpathian 8 Summit, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Tusk said Poland’s experience of European integration showed that interregional cooperation helps countries adopt European rules, principles and practices of cooperation. The Polish prime minister thanked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for initiating the new format and stressed that Warsaw supports EU enlargement.

Tusk also addressed difficult historical issues in relations between Ukraine and Poland. He said it was important for the two sides to understand each other and cooperate for the future.

The Polish prime minister separately stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine for the security of Poland and other countries in the region.

"Ukraine is fighting today, but we all need to be prepared for every possible scenario," Tusk said. He pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, as Ukrainian sovereignty is directly linked to Poland’s security.

Read more: Sikorski: Poland will not block opening of the six negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to EU