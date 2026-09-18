Carpathian format could help Ukraine on its path to EU membership – Tusk
The newly established cooperation format for countries of the Carpathian region could help Ukraine on its path to European Union membership. Poland supports further EU enlargement.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this at the opening of the inaugural Carpathian 8 Summit, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.
Tusk said Poland’s experience of European integration showed that interregional cooperation helps countries adopt European rules, principles and practices of cooperation. The Polish prime minister thanked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for initiating the new format and stressed that Warsaw supports EU enlargement.
Tusk also addressed difficult historical issues in relations between Ukraine and Poland. He said it was important for the two sides to understand each other and cooperate for the future.
The Polish prime minister separately stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine for the security of Poland and other countries in the region.
"Ukraine is fighting today, but we all need to be prepared for every possible scenario," Tusk said. He pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, as Ukrainian sovereignty is directly linked to Poland’s security.
- The Carpathian 8 summit is being held for the first time in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Initiated by Zelenskyy, the format is intended to bring together countries, regions and communities of the Carpathian region.
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he would discuss Poland’s participation in the anti-ballistic coalition with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Ukraine.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and its partners plan to sign investment and trade agreements worth around €1 billion during the economic part of the Carpathian Eight summit.
- Romanian President Nicușor Dan said Romania is ready to share with Ukraine its experience of reforms on the path to EU membership and changes made after joining the bloc.
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