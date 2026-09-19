Four people were killed when FPV drone struc car in Sumy region

Today, 19 September, Russian occupiers attacked a car in the Shostka district of the Sumy region using an FPV drone, resulting in fatalities.

This was reported by Oleg Grigorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that four people were killed when an FPV drone struck a car.

Among the dead are a married couple: a 58-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.

A 45-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were also killed.

Read more: Russians launched massive drone attack on Konotop: school, hospitals and railway line were damaged

What led up to it