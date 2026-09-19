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News Shelling of Sumy region
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Four people were killed when FPV drone struc car in Sumy region

The Russians struck a car in the Sumy region with an FPV drone

Today, 19 September, Russian occupiers attacked a car in the Shostka district of the Sumy region using an FPV drone, resulting in fatalities.

This was reported by Oleg Grigorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that four people were killed when an FPV drone struck a car.

Among the dead are a married couple: a 58-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.

A 45-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were also killed.

Read more: Russians launched massive drone attack on Konotop: school, hospitals and railway line were damaged

What led up to it

  • It was previously reported that on the evening of 18 September, Russian guided bombs struck a multi-storey residential block in the city of Sumy. Two people were killed and at least seven were injured. 
  • It later emerged that, as a result of the Russian Federation’s strike on Sumy on the evening of 18 September, two employees of the Sumy City Council’s executive committee—Alla Kornienko and Roman Trepalin—were killed.

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shoot out (18901) Sumy region (1993) Shostkynskyy district (112)
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