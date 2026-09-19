Four people were killed when FPV drone struc car in Sumy region
Today, 19 September, Russian occupiers attacked a car in the Shostka district of the Sumy region using an FPV drone, resulting in fatalities.
This was reported by Oleg Grigorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that four people were killed when an FPV drone struck a car.
Among the dead are a married couple: a 58-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.
A 45-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were also killed.
What led up to it
- It was previously reported that on the evening of 18 September, Russian guided bombs struck a multi-storey residential block in the city of Sumy. Two people were killed and at least seven were injured.
- It later emerged that, as a result of the Russian Federation’s strike on Sumy on the evening of 18 September, two employees of the Sumy City Council’s executive committee—Alla Kornienko and Roman Trepalin—were killed.
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