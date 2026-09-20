Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that for more than four years, the West has been "adding fuel to the fire" in the Russian-Ukrainian war and is allegedly seeking to provoke a direct conflict between NATO and Russia. At the same time, he acknowledged that Russia started the war by attacking Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing "European Truth," he made this statement in a video message posted on social media.

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The Slovak prime minister believes that Western politicians are seeking to provoke a conflict between NATO and Russia in the event of a Ukrainian defeat on the battlefield.

"The failure of the strategy to destroy Russia through the war in Ukraine is leading many Western politicians to conclude that if this cannot be achieved with the help of the Ukrainian army and its full support, then everything must be done to provoke a conflict between NATO and Russia," Fico said.

He reiterated that "for more than four years, the West has been needlessly adding fuel to the fire in Ukraine."

At the same time, Fico acknowledges that Russia started the war when it attacked Ukraine, but emphasizes: "It is impossible to defeat Russia in a conventional war; it can only be done with nuclear weapons."

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"If anyone is interested in provoking a military conflict between NATO and Russia in order to serve their own national interests, they must bear responsibility for such a move themselves and not shift that responsibility onto other NATO member states," he added in his statement.

Fico assured that Slovakia would not participate in such a "conflict," despite NATO Article 5.

"During my administration, no one will use a fabricated pretext to send Slovak soldiers outside Slovakia's borders to fight against Russia or any other country," he emphasized.

In the video, he stated that 27,000 Ukrainian soldiers are dying on the front lines every month. According to him, this figure was previously cited by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

"I have no right to question these figures, although deliberately exaggerating the scale of human losses could influence the Western world to further increase its military and financial aid to Ukraine," said the Slovak prime minister.

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