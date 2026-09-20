Fire broke out at home of Luchanov, former commander of 155th Brigade, in Kyiv region; explosions were heard beforehand. PHOTO
In the village of Kalynivka in the Kyiv region, where the Moseychuk brothers were previously killed, a fire broke out at the home of Stanislav Luchanov, the former commander of the 155th Mechanised Brigade .Prior to this, local residents heard three explosions.
According to Censor.NET, villagers told hromadske about the incident.
On the afternoon of 19 September, Luchanov’s wife, Daryna, was spotted in the village with her two children. After Luchanov’s relatives had left, explosions were heard in the village that evening.
"They must have set up some tripwires or something. They thought no one would notice that there were three explosions. There were three explosions, as if they’d been set on a timer. On the third one, the window started to crackle. They thought they’d burn down the house and shift the blame onto the village, claiming the villagers had set fire to their house," a relative of the murdered Moseychuk brothers told hromadske.
Firefighters who arrived at the scene noted that the fire could have been caused by a short circuit. The fire was extinguished and did not spread to the rest of the house.
What led up to it
- On Saturday, 11 July, a number of media outlets, citing their own sources, reported that Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade, was being sought after nine soldiers from the brigade were detained on suspicion of abducting two civilian men from the Kyiv region.
- Hromadske’s sources within the law enforcement agencies reported that nine servicemen from the 155th Brigade, including a battalion commander, had been detained in connection with the case.
- The Kyiv region police did not comment on the matter when asked by the media. Luchanov did not answer journalists’ calls.
- According to sources at ‘Ukrainska Pravda’ within law enforcement agencies, the case involves not only the abduction of individuals but also their murder. Following a domestic dispute, the battalion commander ordered his subordinates to abduct two civilians in the Kyiv region, who were then taken to the Poltava region and killed.
- According to sources at ZN.UA, the investigation’s version of events is that Luchanov’s wife was insulted by unknown individuals, after which the brigade commander ordered eight of his subordinates to punish those responsible. They abducted two men – Maksym M. and Roman M., residents of the village of Kalynivka in the Bila Tserkva district – and killed them.
- The ‘North’ Operational Command has confirmed reports circulating in the media regarding the search for Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade (military unit A5001).
- The former commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the ‘North’ Operational Command of the Land Forces, and all those identified so far as having participated in the crime, have been notified that they are suspected of unlawful deprivation of liberty and the intentional murder of two civilians in the Kyiv region.
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