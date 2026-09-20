Fire broke out at home of Luchanov, former commander of 155th Brigade, in Kyiv region; explosions were heard beforehand. PHOTO

In the village of Kalynivka in the Kyiv region, where the Moseychuk brothers were previously killed, a fire broke out at the home of Stanislav Luchanov, the former commander of the 155th Mechanised Brigade .Prior to this, local residents heard three explosions.

According to Censor.NET, villagers told hromadske about the incident.

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On the afternoon of 19 September, Luchanov’s wife, Daryna, was spotted in the village with her two children. After Luchanov’s relatives had left, explosions were heard in the village that evening.

"They must have set up some tripwires or something. They thought no one would notice that there were three explosions. There were three explosions, as if they’d been set on a timer. On the third one, the window started to crackle. They thought they’d burn down the house and shift the blame onto the village, claiming the villagers had set fire to their house," a relative of the murdered Moseychuk brothers told hromadske.

Read more: Colonel Andrii Krok has become new commander of 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade, replacing arrested Luchanov

Firefighters who arrived at the scene noted that the fire could have been caused by a short circuit. The fire was extinguished and did not spread to the rest of the house.

Photo: hromadske

Photo: hromadske

See also: Colonel Andriy Krok has become the new commander of the 155th Mechanised Brigade, replacing the arrested Luchanov

What led up to it