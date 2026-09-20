Ukrposhta employees seriously injured following drone strike on mobile branch in Sumy region. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 19 September, Russian occupiers carried out a drone strike on a mobile branch of ‘Ukrposhta’ in the Sumy region, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of JSC "Ukrposhta", according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

He emphasised that the enemy continues to targetUkrposhta’s mobile branches, which deliver pensions, medicines, parcels and food to Ukrainians.

Yesterday, another such drone attack took place in the Sumy region.

"All night long, doctors in Sumy and Trostyanets fought to save the lives of our staff and, despite their serious injuries, are giving a cautiously positive prognosis. We hope for our colleagues’ speedy recovery and wish them nothing but the best!" the statement reads.

It is emphasised that "Ukrposhta" is improving its security measures and continues to operate.

Read more: Four people were killed when FPV drone struc car in Sumy region

The aftermath of the strike







See more: Ruscists strike Sumy with KABs: two killed and seven injured, including child. PHOTOS (updated)



