23.5 billion hryvnias channelled through money-laundering centre: OGP and BES have uncovered criminal organisation that was siphoning off funds via cryptocurrency. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, detectives from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) uncovered a ‘money-laundering centre’ through which around 500 million hryvnias passed each month.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the total volume of financial transactions amounted to 23.5 billion hryvnias, and the preliminarily established amount of tax evasion stands at around 3 billion hryvnias.

During 50 searches, millions in cash were seized. Those involved in the scheme have been served with notices of suspicion.

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The Office of the Prosecutor General added that further details will be released tomorrow.







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