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23.5 billion hryvnias channelled through money-laundering centre: OGP and BES have uncovered criminal organisation that was siphoning off funds via cryptocurrency. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, detectives from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) uncovered a ‘money-laundering centre’ through which around 500 million hryvnias passed each month.
This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, the total volume of financial transactions amounted to 23.5 billion hryvnias, and the preliminarily established amount of tax evasion stands at around 3 billion hryvnias.
During 50 searches, millions in cash were seized. Those involved in the scheme have been served with notices of suspicion.
The Office of the Prosecutor General added that further details will be released tomorrow.
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