More than 400 flights have been cancelled or delayed at Moscow’s airports following drone attack, - media
More than 400 flights were delayed or cancelled at airports in the Russian capital, Moscow, following a massive attack by Ukrainian drones.
This is reported by The Moscow Times, according to Censor.NET
Flight cancellations and delays
Yes, as of 12:00, more than 30 flights had been cancelled at Sheremetyevo Airport, with a further 120 or so delayed on arrival and the same number on departure. Some of the flights were diverted to Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Cheboksary and St Petersburg.
Flights were also cancelled to Sochi, Gelendzhik, Mineralnye Vody, St Petersburg, Perm, the Belarusian capital Minsk and other cities. Among the delayed flights were those to Antalya, Sharm el-Sheikh, Cairo, Istanbul, Sochi, Kaliningrad, Yerevan and Almaty.
At Vnukovo, 11 flights – both domestic and international – were cancelled. 69 incoming flights were delayed, as were 60 outgoing flights.
At Domodedovo, one flight was cancelled and 27 were delayed. At Zhukovsky, two flights had been cancelled since the start of the day, with four inbound flights and three outbound flights delayed. The airport resumed operations at 09:00.
At 12.50, Vnukovo announced a "gradual return to normal operations".
An attack on Moscow and the Moscow Region
- It should be recalled that on the night of 20 September 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the oil refinery ‘Gazpromneft-Moscow Refinery’ in the Kapotnya district of Moscow, Russian Federation.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, amongst others, the FP-1, RZ-100, MICH-2000, ‘Palyanytsia’, Vendetta, ‘Lyuty’, ‘Bars’, ‘Flamingo’, ‘Sichen’ and Pelican were deployed against targets in the Moscow region.
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