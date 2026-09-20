More than 400 flights have been cancelled or delayed at Moscow’s airports following drone attack, - media

More than 400 flights were delayed or cancelled at airports in the Russian capital, Moscow, following a massive attack by Ukrainian drones.

This is reported by The Moscow Times, according to Censor.NET

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Flight cancellations and delays

Yes, as of 12:00, more than 30 flights had been cancelled at Sheremetyevo Airport, with a further 120 or so delayed on arrival and the same number on departure. Some of the flights were diverted to Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Cheboksary and St Petersburg.

Flights were also cancelled to Sochi, Gelendzhik, Mineralnye Vody, St Petersburg, Perm, the Belarusian capital Minsk and other cities. Among the delayed flights were those to Antalya, Sharm el-Sheikh, Cairo, Istanbul, Sochi, Kaliningrad, Yerevan and Almaty.

At Vnukovo, 11 flights – both domestic and international – were cancelled. 69 incoming flights were delayed, as were 60 outgoing flights.

At Domodedovo, one flight was cancelled and 27 were delayed. At Zhukovsky, two flights had been cancelled since the start of the day, with four inbound flights and three outbound flights delayed. The airport resumed operations at 09:00.

At 12.50, Vnukovo announced a "gradual return to normal operations".

See more: Drones attacked Moscow region: oil refinery is on fire, 400 people have been evacuated. PHOTOS

An attack on Moscow and the Moscow Region