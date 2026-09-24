Zelenskyy hopes Ukrainian national will be held fully accountable for attack on monastery in Poland

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on a crime committed by a Ukrainian national at the Benedictine nuns’ abbey in Jarosław, Poland.

He wrote about it on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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President’s response

One priest is currently known to have died, and several other people were injured. Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the priest’s family and loved ones and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

"The person responsible for this evil must be held fully accountable under the law. We expect a swift and thorough investigation into all the circumstances. It is painful that people are capable of such horrific crimes. Justice must prevail," the president stressed.

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What is known about the attack

The attack took place on Thursday, September 24, at about 9:30 a.m. on the grounds of the Benedictine nuns’ abbey on Benedyktyńska Street in Jarosław, Podkarpackie Voivodeship, Poland. According to Polish police, a 31-year-old Ukrainian national attacked several people on the monastery grounds with a knife. Five people were wounded: four men, including at least two priests, and one woman.

One of the priests, Father Stanisław, died of his injuries. According to some Polish media reports, the number of priests killed may have risen to two. Doctors described some of the injured as being in serious condition. All were hospitalized.

According to witnesses and the convent’s prioress, the attacker entered the grounds when the abbey gates were open after a visit by a group of young people. Investigators say one priest was attacked while in a confessional.

The attacker was detained at the scene. According to prosecutors, he arrived in Poland from Germany overnight and headed toward the Korczowa border crossing but did not cross the border there. It is not yet known how he came to be in Jarosław County. Police seized a knife from the man and took a blood sample to test for alcohol or drugs.

Local authorities introduced heightened security measures at the city’s schools, while police are working to establish all the circumstances and the motive for the crime.

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