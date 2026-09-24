"Anchorage agreements" are no longer subject of peace negotiations – Zelenskyy

Recognition of Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as the occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, is no longer a subject of peace negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with the Ukrainian community in the United States, Censor.NET reports.

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The "spirit of Anchorage" is over

Zelenskyy said that the United States had played a significant role in the peace negotiation process.

"In my view, regarding what happened with Ukraine’s neutrality and the "3 + 2" Anchorage agreements, the negotiation process has moved away from all of that. And the US team played a role here," the president said.

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Role of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine played the most significant role in taking the so-called "spirit of Anchorage" off the agenda, Zelenskyy believes.

"Today, we control the situation on the battlefield. It is difficult for us, but the ‘Russkis’ have made no major advances, and where they have advanced, it has cost Russia very dearly, and that cost is measured in people — in the hundreds, in the thousands," he said.

Zelenskyy believes that the situation on the front allows Ukraine not to agree to Russian demands that it "will never accept in this form."

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Putin’s ambitions

Zelenskyy noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin still seeks to occupy all of Ukraine, not only Donbas.

"At the same time, we are under no illusion: he wants to seize and occupy our state in one form or another so that Ukraine becomes part of his state," he said.

Zelenskyy added that the peace process is difficult precisely because of Moscow’s position.

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