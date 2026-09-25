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News UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia
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UAVs attacked oil refinery in Perm: massive fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 25 September, drones attacked an oil refinery in Perm (Russia). Following the strike, a major fire broke out on the refinery’s premises.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to preliminary reports, the AVT-5 unit at the plant was damaged as a result of the attack.

The Russian authorities have not commented on the attack or reported on its consequences.

It is noted that locals are reporting a large-scale fire on the refinery’s premises.

Read more: Drones have attacked Bashkortostan: smoke is likely visible near Ufa oil refinery. PHOTO

Initial consequences of the attack

UAVs attacked Perm: an oil refinery is on fire
UAVs attacked Perm: an oil refinery is on fire
UAVs attacked Perm: an oil refinery is on fire
UAVs attacked Perm: an oil refinery is on fire
UAVs attacked Perm: an oil refinery is on fire
UAVs attacked Perm: an oil refinery is on fire
UAVs attacked Perm: an oil refinery is on fire
UAVs attacked Perm: an oil refinery is on fire

Read more: Zelenskyy on strikes against Russian oil refineries: We have destroyed 45 per cent of their capacity

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Oil refineries (511) Strikes on RF (1053) Perm Krai (19)
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