UAVs attacked oil refinery in Perm: massive fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 25 September, drones attacked an oil refinery in Perm (Russia). Following the strike, a major fire broke out on the refinery’s premises.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to preliminary reports, the AVT-5 unit at the plant was damaged as a result of the attack.

The Russian authorities have not commented on the attack or reported on its consequences.

It is noted that locals are reporting a large-scale fire on the refinery’s premises.

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Initial consequences of the attack

















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