UAVs attacked oil refinery in Perm: massive fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the morning of 25 September, drones attacked an oil refinery in Perm (Russia). Following the strike, a major fire broke out on the refinery’s premises.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.
According to preliminary reports, the AVT-5 unit at the plant was damaged as a result of the attack.
The Russian authorities have not commented on the attack or reported on its consequences.
It is noted that locals are reporting a large-scale fire on the refinery’s premises.
Initial consequences of the attack
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