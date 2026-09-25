Russia attacked Ukraine with 295 drones; air defenses destroyed and suppressed 267 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 25, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine, deploying 295 attack drones of various types. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 267 enemy UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack began at 6:00 p.m. on September 24. The enemy deployed Shahed-type attack UAVs, including 52 rocket-powered ones, as well as "Gerbera," "Banderol," and "Dan-T" drones, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

The launches were carried out from the following regions:

Orla, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo in the Russian Federation;

the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast and Crimea.

See more: Air defence forces neutralised 4 "Zircons" and 3 "Iskanders" during massive Russian attack, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 267 UAVs

The air attack was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 7:30 a.m., air defenses had shot down or neutralized 267 enemy drones, including Shahed, "Gerbera," and other types.

Strikes were recorded at 16 locations

According to preliminary data, enemy airstrikes were recorded at 16 locations. There are also reports of debris from downed drones falling at four locations.

As of 7:30 a.m., the attack was still ongoing. Several enemy UAVs remained in the airspace. The Air Force urged citizens to follow safety guidelines.

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