Russia has occupied Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk region and advanced into Kramatorsk district, – Deep State

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The enemy has occupied Novooleksandrivka.

The Russians have also advanced near Yurkivka and Vasylivka.





Read more: Enemy has advanced near Bochkove in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP

What led up to this?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the highest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

Read more: DeepState: Defence Forces re-establish control near Zapadne in Kharkiv region. MAP