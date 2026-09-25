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Russia has occupied Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk region and advanced into Kramatorsk district, – Deep State
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The enemy has occupied Novooleksandrivka.
The Russians have also advanced near Yurkivka and Vasylivka.
What led up to this?
- According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the highest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.
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