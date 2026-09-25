Zelenskyy on $27 billion deficit: EU and IMF ready to support Ukraine

The European Union and the International Monetary Fund have responded positively to Ukraine’s need for financing to cover the state budget deficit and are ready to support our country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Zelenskyy noted that he had met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"There has been a normal, positive, and constructive response from the EU and the IMF. Everyone understands that it is very important to cover this shortfall. Everyone understands that Ukraine cannot stand alone and that more needs to be invested in Ukrainian-made drones and missiles. Because the majority of this shortfall consists precisely of funds for these purposes," the president said.

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He emphasized that the EU supports Ukraine and that the IMF will continue its programs.

"I got a positive response from our partners here," he added.

Next Steps

According to Zelenskyy, further work on the financial package will be carried out by the prime minister, the finance minister, and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. They are scheduled to hold a separate meeting in Ukraine or Brussels in the near future.