Ukraine is fighting for freedom, just as we did in 1956 – Hungarian President Baka at UN

András Baka, President of Hungary, recalling the Soviet troops’ suppression of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, stated that Ukraine is fighting today for the very same freedom that the Hungarians once fought for

He stated this during a speech at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to Censor.NET.

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"Seventy years ago, the 1956 Hungarian Revolution demonstrated our people's determination to determine their own future. Soviet tanks crushed that hope," he said.

Baka emphasized that Ukraine is currently fighting to preserve its independence.

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"Hungary condemns Russia's full-scale war of aggression, which violates the UN Charter and international law. We support Ukraine's right to self-defense, its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as well as the right of its people to determine their own future. The freedom for which Hungarians fought in 1956 is the very same freedom that we must defend today for the Ukrainians," the president said.

He noted that diplomacy must put an end to the bloodshed.

"However, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty is a necessary condition for achieving lasting peace. If the forcible seizure of territory becomes an acceptable means of resolving disputes, every small country will have reason to fear for its future."

"That is precisely why the principles enshrined in the UN Charter are important to all of us," Baka added.

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