Since morning, Russia has attacked Ukraine with 162 strike UAVs: air defense shot down 127 enemy drones
Throughout September 25, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 162 strike UAVs of various types. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 127 UAVs.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Scale of the attack and air defense operations
"Throughout September 25 (from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 162 strike UAVs (76 of them jet-powered), including Gerbera, Banderol/Dan-T and other types of drones," the statement said.
During that period, air defense shot down or suppressed 127 UAVs, including 44 jet-powered drones.
Enemy aerial weapons struck 27 locations, while downed drones (their debris) fell at four locations.
Attack continues
As of 8:00 p.m., several strike UAVs were still in the air.
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