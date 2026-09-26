The Russians attacked the "Kromberg & Schubert" factory in the Zhytomyr region for the second time in a week. PHOTO

On Friday, 25 September, the foreign-invested company ‘Kromberg&Schubert’ in the Zhytomyr community came under Russian attack for the second time that week.

This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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"The enemy continues to strike civilian enterprises in the Zhytomyr region that had previously been destroyed. Today, for the second time this week, the foreign-invested enterprise Kromberg & Schubert in the Zhytomyr community came under attack," the official said.

According to him, rescue workers from the State Emergency Service, bomb disposal experts and special services are working at the site of the strike.

Preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties or injuries.

Read more: Russia attacked Zhytomyr and Poltava regions; transport infrastructure was targeted

The fire has been extinguished

The State Emergency Service later reported that firefighters had extinguished the fire following the Russian attack.

"As a result of the enemy attack, one of the region’s enterprises caught fire. A total of 81 rescue workers and 21 units of State Emergency Service equipment were deployed to deal with the aftermath. Bomb disposal experts inspected the area for explosive devices. Preliminary reports indicate there are no fatalities or injuries," the statement said.

What happened beforehand

It should be recalled that during the Russian attack on Zhytomyr on 9 August, the Kromberg & Schubert factory, which is 100 per cent German-owned, sustained damage.

On 22 September, the Russian occupiers struck this facility once again.

See more: Russian forces struck Zhytomyr Oblast; administrative buildings were damaged and one person was injured. PHOTOS