Enemy struck Kharkiv overnight: four people were injured and fires broke out. PHOTOS

On the night of 26 September, Russian forces carried out drone strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs. Four people were injured as a result of the attack, and three fires broke out.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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Enemy UAVs attacked the Kyiv and Saltiv districts of Kharkiv, as well as the suburbs.

Three fires broke out as a result of the strikes. Structural elements of a previously destroyed building, a car and a private two-storey residential house were on fire.

Residential buildings, an educational establishment and a car were also damaged.

Rescue workers extinguished all the fires

Despite the threat of further strikes, rescue workers swiftly extinguished all the fires.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were on the ground providing the necessary assistance to those affected.

According to preliminary information, four people were injured as a result of the Russian night-time attack.

Read also on ‘Censor.NET’: The enemy attacked Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region three times: there are casualties and damage. Photo report

Consequences of the attacks















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