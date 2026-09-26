Arsenii Pushkarenko, a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament for the ‘Servant of the People’ party and head of the parliamentary group on inter-parliamentary relations with Estonia, took credit for the assistance provided by international partners.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing an investigation by BIHUS.Info.

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Publicity stunts involving Estonian projects in the Zhytomyr region

Until this year, Pushkarenko headed the Zhytomyr regional organisation of "Servants of the People". And after the start of the full-scale war, it was Zhytomyr Oblast that Estonia took under its wing.

They built a modular nursery there, repaired a bridge, donated buses and helped with accommodation for internally displaced persons.

"And Pushkarenko was almost always there – as if all this aid were automatically down to him. Even the Estonian media reported that a plaque had appeared on the fence of the nursery, which Estonia had funded, stating that the construction was being carried out with the support of the MP.

See also: Six ‘Servants of the People’ took part in rallies in support of Boguslaev in Zaporizhzhia. DOCUMENT

Personal promises

"And when Olena Zelenska’s Foundation, with Estonian support, began renovating housing for large families, Pushkarenko claimed to be representing Estonia. He even promised one of the families a flat in a building being renovated with Estonian aid," the publication notes.

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What led up to this?

It was previously reported thatEstonia had suspended its cooperation with "Servant of the People" MP Pushkarenko over allegations of pressure regarding the distribution of aid to Ukraine.

Read also: Estonian Defence Minister Pevkur resigns over issues with a contract for ammunition for Ukraine