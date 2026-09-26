Ukraine struck six strategic Russian oil refineries within week, located up to 1,600 km from front line, – Ministry of Defence. VIDEO

Over the course of a week, refineries in Moscow, Perm, Novoshakhtinsk, Kuibyshev and elsewhere in the Russian Federation were hit, as well as the ‘Iskra’ factory, which manufactures electronics for military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

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"Ukraine has dealt such a blow to Russia’s fuel and energy sector this week in response to the terror. These are key facilities of the aggressor’s defence industry, which supplied fuel and electronics to the Russian occupying forces," the statement reads.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Perm oil refinery in Russia halted operations following an attack by Ukrainian drones, – Reuters

Which Russian refineries were hit

Among the key targets:

The Moscow Oil Refinery has a capacity of 12 million tonnes of crude oil per year. It is reported that key oil refining facilities have been hit.

The Perm oil refinery has a capacity of around 13 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery has a capacity of 7.5 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

"Bashneft-UNPZ" – a deep-refining plant with a capacity of 7.5 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

The Kuibyshev Refinery – a Rosneft facility with a capacity of around 7 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

The Ilsk Refinery is a facility with a processing capacity of around 6.6 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

The products of these facilities are used, in particular, to meet the needs of the Russian army.

An electronic components factory was also hit

The ‘Iskra’ factory, which manufactures electronic components for Russian weaponry, was also targeted.

The plant manufactures, in particular, components for guided air-to-air missiles and the ‘Pantsir’ air defence missile and gun system.

"We are continuing to systematically deprive the Kremlin of the material and logistical resources needed to wage war. Our deep and middle strikes are a legitimate and just response to Russian terror, the daily shelling of Ukrainian cities, civilian infrastructure and our energy sector.



Russia will be deprived of the resources needed to wage war against Ukraine," the Ministry of Defence emphasised.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation has been hit, – General Staff