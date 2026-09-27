Soldier on leave detonated grenade during confrontation in Sheptytskyi: there are casualties, and he has been detained. PHOTOS

Police have arrested the suspect who detonated a grenade in Sheptytskyi, Lviv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Lviv Regional Police Communications Department.

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There are casualties

As noted, fortunately, no one was killed in the explosion. Four people were injured – they were taken to hospital, and their lives are not in danger.











On 26 September, the 102 emergency hotline received a report of an explosion on Taras Shevchenko Avenue in the town of Sheptytskyi. An investigative and operational team and staff from other departments of the Sheptytskyi District Police Department were working at the scene, along with bomb disposal experts and staff from other police departments in the Lviv region.

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"No one was killed in the explosion, but four people sustained shrapnel wounds: three women aged 17, 18 and 56, and a 26-year-old man – all local residents. They were taken to hospital, where medics treated them," the police clarified.

The bomber has been arrested

Through their investigations, law enforcement officers established that the grenade was detonated during a confrontation with passers-by by a 36-year-old resident of the Sheptytskyi district, a serving soldier currently on leave. Police officers located him and arrested him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

In connection with this incident, investigators from the local police unit, in conjunction with the relevant prosecutorial authorities, have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The penalty provided for under this article is imprisonment for a term of between three and seven years.

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The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the court will shortly determine a preventive measure for the detainee.