Marines from 40th Marine Brigade, during Operation ’Audit’, cleared 5 km² in Pokrovsk direction and captured two Russian soldiers. VIDEO

Ukrainian marines carried out Operation ‘Audit’, during which they detected Russian troops and cleared an area of approximately 5 km² of enemy forces in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers from a separate sniper company, a separate reconnaissance company and the 1st Marine Battalion of the 40th Marine Brigade took part in the search-and-strike operations.

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Russian troops attempted to infiltrate this area and were hiding in shelters, waiting for an opportunity to advance further. Ukrainian marines detected the enemy’s positions and engaged the occupiers in direct combat.

As a result of the operation, two Russian soldiers were taken prisoner, whilst the remaining occupiers who were detected were neutralised.

The 40th Marine Brigade noted that the joint actions of the units succeeded in halting the enemy’s infiltration in this sector of the Pokrovsk direction.

Ukrainian marines filmed footage of the search-and-strike operations and combat engagements using GoPro cameras.

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