Russia attacked Ukraine with 165 drones: Air Defense shot down and suppressed 112 UAVs, - Air Force

On the night of September 28, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 165 Shahed-type strike UAVs (79 of which were jet-powered), Gerber UAVs, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones. Air defense forces shot down 112 enemy UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Drone launches were recorded coming from the following directions:

Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo— the Russian Federation;

TOT of Donetsk Oblast;

TOT of AR of Crimea—Hvardiiske.

Air defense operations

The air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read more: Russia attacked Ukraine with 295 drones; air defenses destroyed and suppressed 267 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

According to preliminary data, as of 7:00 a.m.,air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 112 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types of drones.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 14 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at 7 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines," the Air Force urged.

Read more: US is prepared to spend $400 million on military aid to Ukraine, but without missiles for Patriot system, – Reuters