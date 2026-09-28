Around 45 destroyed and burned trucks on Russia’s R-280 "Novorossiya" highway through occupied territories to occupied Ukrainian Crimea. VIDEO

Around 45 destroyed, burned, and damaged enemy vehicles have been recorded on Russia’s R-280 Novorossiya highway, which the occupiers use as part of a land corridor to occupied Crimea.

As Censor.NET reports, this is just one route Russian forces use to supply their troops in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine. Dozens of destroyed and burned-out vehicles were recorded along the road, while some were still burning when the footage was filmed.

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Most of the vehicles hit were trucks, trailers, fuel tankers and other logistics vehicles used by the enemy to transport fuel and cargo and supply its units.

In total, around 45 destroyed, burned-out, or burning vehicles can be counted in the footage released.

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