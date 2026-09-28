Education Ministry building damaged in Russian strike on National Academy of Sciences building. PHOTO

A building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine was damaged in another Russian attack today.

Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science Andrii Butenko reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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He recalled that a fire broke out after the building was hit. People remain inside, and rescuers are working to save them. According to preliminary information, one person was killed and others were injured.





Read more: Occupiers struck administrative building in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

"One of the buildings of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine was also damaged as a result of the attack. No ministry employees were injured. Russia continues its deliberate campaign of terror against civilians. Ukrainian education and science are also under daily attack. The enemy strikes kindergartens, schools, colleges, universities, and research institutions. By destroying educational and scientific infrastructure, Russia is trying to intimidate children, parents, educators and researchers, disrupt education and interfere with the normal operation of our institutions.

"Safety must remain a priority when organizing education or the work of institutions, in line with the security situation. I thank the rescuers, medical personnel, and all the services working at the sites every day," the minister said.

Background

It was reported earlier that Russia had attacked several districts of Kyiv with jet-powered drones.

A building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine was reported hit.

Watch more: Debris from Russian "Geran-4" drone, containing remnants of explosives, has been found in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. VIDEO