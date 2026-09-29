Defense Minister Khmara called on EU to fund interceptors for "Shahed" drones

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara called on European Union countries to help fund measures to counter Russian "Shahed"-type jet drones. According to him, Ukraine is already shooting down such targets, in particular with interceptor missiles, but needs significantly more resources.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne," Khmara made this statement on September 28 during a meeting of the EU Council of Defense Ministers.

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According to the minister, Ukraine is seeking cost-effective and efficient solutions to counter the "Shahed" jet-powered drones. Ukrainian manufacturers are already offering their own designs, which are yielding positive results; however, it will take time to develop a fully-fledged countermeasure system.

Khmara called on European partners to contribute to funding this effort so that the necessary interceptors can be delivered to the Defense Forces in sufficient quantities as quickly as possible.

Ukraine needs missiles for the Patriot system

Separately, the minister emphasized Ukraine’s need for missiles for the Patriot air defense systems.

Khmara appealed to EU countries with a proposal to transfer some missiles from their own stockpiles in exchange for those that Ukraine will receive later under contracts already in place.

Read more: Ukraine has tested four jet-powered ’Shahed’ interceptors; we plan to scale up production, – Khmara

Ukraine also needs air-to-air missiles, man-portable air defense systems, and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets.

Ukraine calls for accelerated defense funding

According to the Ministry of Defense, Ukraine’s additional defense needs amount to $27 billion. Approximately one-third of this amount is for an advance payment on drones scheduled to be delivered in early 2027.

Khmara called on the EU to bring forward the funding planned for 2027 to 2026, as well as to allocate the remaining funds from the SAFE program toward purchases for Ukraine and to provide additional funds through bilateral aid.

"The funds are needed this fall to give manufacturers enough time to procure components and manufacture the drones on time," the minister said.

Read more: Tests of new generation of interceptors against jet-powered Shaheds underway – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

According to him, Ukraine will cover military personnel’s pay and other expenditures with its own resources. $7 billion has been allocated for this purpose, and the government is cutting and reallocating non-defense budget expenditures.

The EU is already financing procurements for Ukraine

Khmara thanked the European Union for its support, in particular for the disbursement of 3 billion euros under an EU loan and for approving procurement schedules for an additional 3 billion euros.

The list of procurements includes missiles for the Patriot system and other critically needed weapons.