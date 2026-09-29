Russia attacked Ukraine with 152 drones and missiles: Air Defense shot down 109 targets, - Air Force

On the night of September 28–29, Russia launched an attack using a "Zircon/Onyx" missile, two ballistic missiles, and 152 drones.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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It is reported that the Russians launched missile attacks from the Kursk region, and drones were launched from the following directions:

Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

TOT of Donetsk;

Hvardiiske, Chauda – TOT of the AR of Crimea.

Air defense operations

The air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 109 targets:

1 Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missile;

2 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;

106 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as other types of drones.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 24 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at 16 locations.

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