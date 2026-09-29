Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for dictator Putin, stated that Russia will continue the war against Ukraine to achieve its objectives.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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Peskov noted that Russia will continue its so-called "special military operation" to achieve its stated goals.

"So far, we see no signs that the situation is improving, nor do we hear any reasonable voices calling for dialogue and a resolution to the situation. This makes it necessary to consistently carry out the special military operation in order to fully—100 percent—secure our national interests," said the Russian dictator’s spokesperson.

Background

Earlier, Peskov stated that the Kremlin hopes to resume trilateral talks on the war in Ukraine.

After meeting with Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for any format of an energy truce with Russia. The U.S. side is to convey this proposal to the Russians.

Read more: Peskov on Russia’s strikes: Ukraine "will have to pay price" for its actions