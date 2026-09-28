Peskov on Russia’s strikes: Ukraine "will have to pay price" for its actions

The dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Russia's strikes on Ukraine are allegedly "retaliation" for Ukraine's attacks over the past few months.

He made this statement in comments to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Ukraine ‘will have to pay the price’ for its actions over the past few months—and that is exactly what is happening now in the form of strikes by the Russian Armed Forces," he said.

Peskov believes that Russia must ensure that "no one is tempted" to announce plans to launch strikes against it.

The dictator’s spokesperson also stated that "Putin has expressed Russia’s position on the negotiations regarding Ukraine quite comprehensively."

Read more: Putin is ready for new meeting with Trump – Peskov

Background

Earlier, Russian dictator Putin stated that he was ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, but Kyiv is "escalating the situation"

Watch more: Russia has fired over 2,200 drones, around 1,650 guided missiles and 38 rockets at Ukraine in past week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO