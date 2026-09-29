New Ukrainian interceptors are undergoing testing, and combat units are already using them in field, - Klymenko

Drone Industry

New Ukrainian interceptors are already undergoing active testing, and some combat units are using them in the field.

This was announced by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

He noted that since August 27, 235 air raid alerts have been recorded in Kyiv, totaling 261 hours—more than 10 days of continuous threat.

"This is a new challenge for Ukraine’s air defense forces, one that requires rapid technological solutions and mass production of interceptor systems.

During the latest meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters, we thoroughly discussed the development, testing, production, and supply of Ukrainian systems designed to counter high-speed aerial threats. We identified the priority steps for scaling up production," Klymenko emphasized.

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Interceptors

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, new Ukrainian interceptors are already undergoing active testing.

"And some combat units are already using them in the field. We are working with manufacturers to improve their effectiveness and transition to mass production.

Within the NSDC, we are coordinating the efforts of government agencies, the military, and manufacturers—from technological solutions to production and delivery. It is important to promptly resolve issues, build capabilities, and continuously improve the interceptors in line with the enemy’s new tactics and technologies," he noted.

At the same time, Ukraine is working with international partners on new air defense packages and seeking additional solutions to counter air threats.

Sanctions

"Another area of focus is sanctions pressure, which is intended to limit Russia’s ability to produce new instruments of terror.

I thank the Ukrainian manufacturers who work on these solutions every day, and all the defenders of Ukraine’s skies.

We are working to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient resources to effectively protect its people and infrastructure," Klymenko concluded.

Read more: Overall interception rate for UAVs stands at 70 per cent, and for jet-powered ones at 57 per cent. New interceptors are being actively tested, – Zelenskyy