National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine calls on world to boycott Russian scientific institutions: Solidarity calls for concrete decisions

Following the hostile shelling of the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, the institution appealed to the international scientific community. The NASU called on its foreign colleagues to take effective measures and to categorically refrain from resuming any contacts with Russian state research institutions.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

What is the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine saying?

"On 28 September 2026, Russia launched a direct strike with a jet-powered drone on the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in the centre of Kyiv. That day will forever remain one of the most tragic in the Academy’s history, which spans more than a century. The Russian strike claimed the lives of two people. The National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine extends its deepest condolences to their families and loved ones. The entire academic community shares in their grief," the statement reads.

It is also reported that the Presidium building suffered significant damage. The fire engulfed the upper floors. People found themselves cut off by the flames and were forced to escape through the windows.

Furthermore, it is noted that an attack on the Academy of Sciences is an attack on science and on the country’s intellectual potential.

See more: Third phase of Operation ’Vivaldi’, Russian strike on building of National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, and government’s prioritisation of public spending: top news stories for 28 September. VIDEO

Solidarity calls for concrete solutions

The National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine emphasises that today international solidarity with Ukrainian science must be backed up by concrete decisions, and is therefore appealing to the global scientific and academic community to take concrete action.

"Science cannot exist without moral responsibility. There can be no ‘normal scientific cooperation’ with a state that kills people and destroys another country’s scientific institutions… We call on academies of sciences, universities, research centres, scientific foundations, international scientific organisations and publishers not to resume or legitimise institutional cooperation with Russian state scientific and educational bodies whilst Russia is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine", the statement reads.

The statement also notes that Russian state-funded research institutions that support the aggression cannot return to the international scientific community as if nothing had happened.

"There can be no such thing as ‘science without politics’ when science is under attack. There can be no return to normality where terror continues and there is no accountability for it. We call on the global scientific community to stand united," the NASU added.

What led up to it