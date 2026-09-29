He beat them, subjected them to electric shocks and held them in cellar: occupier is to stand trial in Zaporizhzhia for abusing civilians

An indictment has been filed against a member of the Russian Armed Forces who tortured and abused local residents during the occupation of the Berdiansk district in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This has been reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The investigation has established several instances of war crimes committed by the suspect against the civilian population:

May 2023: a Russian invader broke into civilians’ homes and brutally beat a man in front of his wife. Using violence and threats, the occupier demanded information about their son, who is serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, he forced the couple to obtain Russian passports.

June 2023: a war criminal abducted another local resident and tortured him with electric shocks, forcing him to reveal the personal details and addresses of pro-Ukrainian neighbours. After being tortured, the victim was held for three days, handcuffed to a wall in the basement of a seized holiday resort.

The occupier is accused of violating the laws and customs of war. The case will be heard in court.

See more: Tortured civilians and used them as "human shields": two Russian soldiers sentenced to 10 and 12 years. PHOTO