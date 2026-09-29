Russia launched massive drone attack: 112 UAVs in one day, 95 neutralized by air defenses

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 112 strike drones throughout September 29, including 29 jet-powered drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Between 6:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on September 29, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 112 strike UAVs (29 of them jet-powered), as well as Gerbera, "Banderol"/"Dan-T" and other types of drones.

According to preliminary figures, air defenses shot down or suppressed 95 UAVs during that period (including 18 jet-powered drones).

As of 6:00 p.m., several strike drones were still observed in the airspace.

"Do not ignore air raid alerts!" the Air Force urged.

See more: Air defence, energy and the budget: Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine’s key needs. PHOTOS