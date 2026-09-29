Russia launched massive drone attack: 112 UAVs in one day, 95 neutralized by air defenses
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 112 strike drones throughout September 29, including 29 jet-powered drones.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported this, according to Censor.NET.
- Between 6:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on September 29, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 112 strike UAVs (29 of them jet-powered), as well as Gerbera, "Banderol"/"Dan-T" and other types of drones.
- According to preliminary figures, air defenses shot down or suppressed 95 UAVs during that period (including 18 jet-powered drones).
- As of 6:00 p.m., several strike drones were still observed in the airspace.
"Do not ignore air raid alerts!" the Air Force urged.
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