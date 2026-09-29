Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of September 29: Air raid alerts issued (updated)

Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine with strike and jet-powered UAVs on the evening of September 29. Air raid alerts have been issued in several regions due to the threat of strikes.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Movement of strike UAVs (updated information)

9:54 p.m. — KABs heading toward Zaporizhzhia region.

9:55 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV moving through the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant exclusion zone toward Zhytomyr region.

9:58 p.m. — KABs heading toward Kharkiv region.

10:02 p.m. — Cherkasy region: a jet-powered UAV heading toward Zvenyhorodka from the east.

10:05 p.m. — Zhytomyr region: a jet-powered UAV heading toward Korosten.

10:07 p.m. — Kyiv region: a jet-powered UAV heading toward Bila Tserkva from the east.

10:12 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV moving through Ukrainka toward Kyiv.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian shelling had disrupted the water supply in the Kramatorsk community.

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