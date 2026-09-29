National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine building after Russian strike: Rescuers dismantle damaged structures. PHOTOS

In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, rescuers are carrying out emergency repair work at a National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine building damaged by a Russian strike.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on its Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Damaged structures being dismantled at NAS of Ukraine building

Rescuers dismantled damaged structural elements of the roof and cleared the floors between storeys.

In total, they cleared 40 cubic meters of destroyed building structures, roofing and flooring.

"Today, rescuers dismantled damaged structural elements of the roof and cleared the floors between storeys inside the building," the service said.

The NAS of Ukraine building was constructed in the 19th century to a design by architect Oleksandr Beretti. It is an architectural and historical monument of national significance.

See more: Education Ministry building damaged in Russian strike on National Academy of Sciences building. PHOTO

Two people killed in strike

On September 28, a drone strike on the National Academy of Sciences building caused a fire on the upper floors.

Two people are known to have been killed.