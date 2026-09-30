Kremlin commented on US idea regarding easing of sanctions: Russia has no political prisoners
The press secretary for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, commented on reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had supported the idea of easing sanctions against Russia in exchange for the release of political prisoners.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media
What Peskov Said
Yes, Peskov noted that Russia had not discussed with the U.S. a possible easing of U.S. sanctions in exchange for the release of prisoners.
"We categorically deny the existence of any political prisoners and believe that framing the issue in this way is completely inappropriate," Peskov said.
At the same time, according to him, Russian and American intelligence agencies are in contact regarding the exchange of prisoners.
What led up to it
It was previously reported that U.S. President’s Special Representative John Cole proposed to Donald Trump a new strategy toward Russia: to seek the release of civilian political prisoners in exchange for easing U.S. sanctions and restoring economic ties with Moscow.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password