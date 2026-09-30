The press secretary for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, commented on reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had supported the idea of easing sanctions against Russia in exchange for the release of political prisoners.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media

Read more on our Telegram channel

What Peskov Said

Yes, Peskov noted that Russia had not discussed with the U.S. a possible easing of U.S. sanctions in exchange for the release of prisoners.

"We categorically deny the existence of any political prisoners and believe that framing the issue in this way is completely inappropriate," Peskov said.

At the same time, according to him, Russian and American intelligence agencies are in contact regarding the exchange of prisoners.

Read on "Censor.NET": Trump promised at the UN to invoke the "Graham Act" to impose sanctions on Russia if necessary

What led up to it

It was previously reported that U.S. President’s Special Representative John Cole proposed to Donald Trump a new strategy toward Russia: to seek the release of civilian political prisoners in exchange for easing U.S. sanctions and restoring economic ties with Moscow.

Read more: Trump has agreed to ease sanctions against Russia in exchange for release of political prisoners, - Atlantic