P1-SUN ’JetKiller’ interceptor destroyed Russian ’Geran-5’ jet. VIDEO

Drone Industry

The Ukrainian interceptor drone P1-SUN "JetKiller" destroyed a Russian "Geran-5" jet-powered drone. The aerial target was intercepted by drone operators from Lasar’s Group of the Ukrainian National Guard.

According to Censor.NET, footage of combat operations captures the final stage of the hunt for a Russian jet-powered drone. The P1-SUN "JetKiller" closes in on the aerial target and attacks it, after which the "Geran-5" is destroyed.

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To intercept the target, the Ukrainian military deployed the P1-SUN ‘JetKiller’, manufactured by ‘SkyFall’ and designed to engage enemy aerial targets.

During combat operations, the crew also used the ‘SkyFall’ remote control system. According to the developer, it allows the interceptor to be controlled remotely, regardless of the operator’s exact location.

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