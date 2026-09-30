Half of Ukraine’s F-16s are not combat-ready due to slow maintenance in Belgium, - WSJ

The F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine also uses to counter Russian jet drones, require regular technical inspections. However, due to delays in maintenance in Belgium, half of Ukraine’s fleet of these aircraft is currently unable to carry out combat missions.

This is discussed in an editorial in the Wall Street Journal, in which the publication cites its own sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Slow maintenance

The publication notes that it is the F-16s that have become Ukraine’s best means of countering the new Russian jet drones, whilst Ukrainian manufacturers are testing alternative interceptors.

However, after 300 flight hours, F-16 aircraft require what is known as a stage maintenance check to keep the engine, avionics, hydraulics, fuel lines and other systems in good working order.

Read more: Ukrainian F-16s operate with limited ammunition stocks – Air Force

What are the risks involved?

Sources speaking to the publication say that, due to delays in maintenance, more than half of Ukraine’s F-16s are currently inoperable. Furthermore, at the current rate of use and repair, Ukraine could run out of its remaining aircraft by the end of 2026. One of the reasons for the delays may be a shortage of certain components.

Ukrainian fighter jets are to be maintained by the Belgian company Sabena Aerospace Engineering — to this end, the US has signed a contract with the company worth approximately 235.5 million dollars.

In the US, such a stage-by-stage review usually takes between two and six weeks, but in Belgium it can take up to 40 weeks, according to former US Navy Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery.

Sabena declined to comment to the WSJ, citing "operational security considerations and the sensitive nature of its current military support activities".