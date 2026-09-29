Ukrainian F-16s operate with limited ammunition stocks – Air Force

Ukrainian pilots are effectively using the F-16s at their disposal with limited stocks of munitions.

The Air Force Command reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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An Air Force delegation led by Commander Anatolii Kryvonozhko met with representatives of Lockheed Martin.

"Conor McGuire, who heads F-16 capability development, praised the operation and combat use of the aircraft by Ukrainian pilots and ground aviation personnel. He also expressed a willingness to help Ukraine improve the capabilities of its existing F-16s," the statement said.

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The Air Force commander said Ukrainian pilots were effectively using the F-16s at their disposal with limited stocks of munitions.

"Using a range of weapons, Ukrainian F-16 pilots have already shot down more than 3,150 aerial targets: 666 cruise missiles and around 2,500 UAVs of various types and carried out more than 650 airstrikes against enemy ground targets," he added.

Representatives of the American company discussed with the Ukrainian delegation the prospect of the Air Force transitioning to newer Fighting Falcon variants, including the F-16 Block 70/72.

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