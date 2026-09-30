Zelenskyy awarded brigadier general rank to 11th Army Corps commander Emil Ishkulov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the military rank of brigadier general to Emil Ishkulov, commander of the 11th Army Corps.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 984/2026, according to Censor.NET.

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Awarding of military rank

"To award the military rank of brigadier general to Colonel Emil Shamilovych Ishkulov, commander of the 11th Army Corps of Operational Command East of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces," the decree states.

Earlier, it became known that Emil Ishkulov had been appointed commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 11th Army Corps.

Read more: Zelenskyy confers brigadier general rank on Denys Prokopenko, commander of 1st Corps of NGU "Azov"

What is known about Ishkulov?

Emil Ishkulov commanded the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade from 2022 to 2024 and served as deputy commander of the 7th Air Assault Forces Corps.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 11th Army Corps is known to be holding defensive positions in the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk sectors of the Donetsk region.

Ishkulov holds all three classes of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.

Read more: Zelenskyy has awarded general’s ranks to heads of National Police, National Guard and State Emergency Service