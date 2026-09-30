Three ruscists ceased resistance and surrendered after Special Operations Forces operators raided enemy position. VIDEO

Operators of the Special Operations Forces entered the enemy’s rear and captured three Russian service members in one of the operational sectors.

As Censor.NET reports, the special forces group covertly infiltrated enemy-controlled territory, located an enemy position, and carried out a raid.

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After coming under heavy small-arms fire and grenade attack, three Russian service members ceased resistance and surrendered.

The group’s evacuation route crossed open terrain where enemy drones were active. The prisoners were told that moving with the Ukrainian special forces was their chance to avoid strikes by Russian drones.

The Special Operations Forces operators successfully evacuated all three prisoners. In addition to adding to the pool of prisoners available for exchange, Ukrainian service members obtained intelligence, communications equipment, documents, and enemy weapons.

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