Emergency power outages also introduced in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions due to enemy attacks on energy infrastructure

Emergency power outages have been introduced following numerous enemy attacks on energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Chernihiv region and Zhytomyr region.

The Ministry of Energy provided an update on Ukraine’s power system as of the evening of 30 September, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

Emergency repairs are ongoing. Energy workers are working to restore a stable power supply as quickly as possible.

The restrictions will be lifted as soon as the power system stabilises. Up-to-date information on outages is available through the official channels of each area’s distribution system operator.

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Background

Earlier, it was reported that emergency power outages had been introduced in Kyiv on 30 September following a Russian attack.

Read more: Enemy shelling has caused power outages in 5 regions, - Ministry of Energy