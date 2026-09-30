Emergency power outages also introduced in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions due to enemy attacks on energy infrastructure
Emergency power outages have been introduced following numerous enemy attacks on energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Chernihiv region and Zhytomyr region.
The Ministry of Energy provided an update on Ukraine’s power system as of the evening of 30 September, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
Emergency repairs are ongoing. Energy workers are working to restore a stable power supply as quickly as possible.
The restrictions will be lifted as soon as the power system stabilises. Up-to-date information on outages is available through the official channels of each area’s distribution system operator.
Background
Earlier, it was reported that emergency power outages had been introduced in Kyiv on 30 September following a Russian attack.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password