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News Return of Russian athletes to international competitions
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European Volleyball Confederation has admitted Russian national teams to competition

Russians have been allowed to take part in the volleyball competition

The European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) has decided to allow the Russian men’s and women’s national teams to compete under the organisation’s auspices.

This is reported by "Champion", citing the press office of the All-Russian Volleyball Federation (ARVF), according to Censor.NET.

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Following the FIVB’s decision

A similar decision had previously been taken by the International Volleyball Federation. It is noted that the International Volleyball Federation’s (FIVB) decision regarding the return of Russian national teams and officials also applies to national team tournaments organised under the auspices of the CEV. However, the specific conditions and organisational arrangements for their participation have not yet been finalised.

The decision covers both indoor and beach volleyball. Consequently, the Russian national teams will be able to take part in the men’s and women’s tournaments of the 2027 Nations League.

At present, no final decision has yet been taken regarding the identification of Russian teams — in particular, the use of the flag, the national anthem, national symbols and colours.

Read more: IOC decision on Russia outraged EU: they propose to deprive organization of funding

What led up to it

  • It should be noted that in July 2026, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) lifted all restrictions on Russian athletes. From now on, Russians may once again take part in official international tournaments organised under the auspices of the federation. The decision was taken following recommendations from the IOC.
  • Prior to this, the International Olympic Committee recommended lifting all restrictions on Russian athletes that had been in place since 2022 following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The IOC also temporarily reinstated the Russian Olympic Committee.

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Russia (14517) sport (202) competitions (14) volleyball (5)
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