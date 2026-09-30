Operation "Vivaldi": Zelenskyy met with service members of Kraken Unmanned Systems Regiment. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with service members of the 21st Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment Kraken, who are taking part in Operation "Vivaldi".

The president reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What they discussed

Zelenskyy discussed the regiment’s needs, its participation in operations, expanding the military’s unmanned capabilities, developing the UGV programme, providing crews with the equipment they need, and the allocation of "ePoints".

Awards for service members

The president presented awards to service members of the 21st Regiment, the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade and the 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion for their participation in Operation "Vivaldi".

Watch more: Zelenskyy visited soldiers conducting Operation ’Vivaldi’: over 125 square kilometres of territory have been de-occupied. VIDEO

"Thank you for defending Ukraine, for a very successful operation. Thank you for your courage and heroism, and for achieving the right result, which brings our country closer to justice. And justice means victory over the ruscists. Thank you for your service," Zelenskyy said.

Background

Earlier, it was reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the 3rd Army Corps command post with service members carrying out Operation "Vivaldi", including their commander, Andrii Biletskyi.

Watch more: Main target of Russian Federation’s night-time strike was energy infrastructure of Kyiv and Kyiv region. Some of missiles were shot down, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO