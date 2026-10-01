Russians struck shopping mall and high-rise building in Kharkiv with drones: one person was injured

Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv with combat drones. Strikes were recorded in the city’s Kyivskyi district, specifically at a shopping center and a high-rise residential building. One person is reported to have been injured.

According to Censor.NET, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on his Telegram channel.

Kharkiv authorities assess the damage from the strikes

Initially, Terekhov reported that an enemy drone had struck the Kyivskyi district of the city.

"An enemy drone strike has been confirmed in the Kyivskyi district. The damage is being assessed," the mayor wrote.

Later, the mayor reported that a combat drone had struck one of the shopping centers and noted that there were reports of one person injured.

Terekhov later clarified that a strike on a high-rise residential building had also been recorded.

Emergency and municipal services are working at the sites of the strikes. Information on casualties and damage continues to be updated.

Earlier, it was reported that a woman was injured as a result of Russian attacks on the evening of September 30 in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region.

Also on the evening of September 30, a Russian attack struck a warehouse in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

Read more: Russia attacked Ukraine with 285 drones during day: air defence forces shot down 254 UAVs