Russia attacked Ukraine with 107 drones: Air Defense forces destroyed and neutralized 87 UAVs, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of September 30, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 107 strike drones of various types. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 87 enemy drones.
According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
Drone launches were recorded from:
- Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Shatalovo - the Russian Federation;
- the TOT of Donetsk Oblast;
- the TOT of the AR of Crimea—Hvardiiske.
Air Defense operations
The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 87 enemy UAVs.
At the same time, enemy airstrikes were recorded at 11 locations. Downed drones and their debris were also found at four additional locations.
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