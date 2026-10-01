Half of the Ukrainians surveyed believe that the government is not fulfilling the obligations necessary to ensure Ukraine’s swift accession to the European Union. Forty-six percent of respondents hold the opposite view. KIIS

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology from September 12–21, 2026.

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At the same time, only a minority of those surveyed hold strong opinions. Just 4% of respondents are convinced that the Ukrainian government is fully fulfilling its obligations, while 16% believe it is not fulfilling them at all.

Respondents most often cited corruption in central government bodies as an obstacle to Ukraine’s progress toward EU membership—32% of those surveyed gave this answer.

Another 29% consider the main problem to be that the European Union itself or certain member states are unwilling to accept Ukraine.

Among other reasons, survey participants cited the war (15%), the poor performance of the government and the Verkhovna Rada (10%), resistance to reforms from certain influential groups (5%), and the lack of independence of the courts and law enforcement agencies (3%).

The survey was conducted by KIIS from September 12 to 21 as part of the nationwide "Omnibus" public opinion poll. A total of 1,002 adult Ukrainian citizens who were residing in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government at the time of the survey were interviewed by telephone. The sample did not include citizens who had left the country after February 24, 2022. For figures close to 50%, the formal statistical margin of error under normal circumstances does not exceed 4.1%.

Read more: 50 per cent of Ukrainians are most concerned about corruption. 72 per cent hold Zelenskyy responsible, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS