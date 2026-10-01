Russian vessel in Black Sea, oil facility and drone depot were struck by Defence Forces. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the strikes carried out by the Defence Forces against Russian targets, including a vessel in the Black Sea.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Today, Ukrainian defenders struck a target in the Black Sea.

"Also – a launch and storage site for attack drones in the Oryol region. Sanctions were also carried out on an oil facility in the Samara region and on a supply depot for the occupiers in the Bryansk region," the statement reads.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,535,870 personnel (+1,900 over the past day), 12,388 tanks, 50,555 artillery systems, and 25,464 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

What led up to this?

Earlier, USF Commander Robert Brovdi reported that the Unmanned Systems Forces had eliminated over 13,000 occupiers in September.

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29s struck building where ruscists were trying to establish positions. VIDEO