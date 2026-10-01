Russian vessel in Black Sea, oil facility and drone depot were struck by Defence Forces. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the strikes carried out by the Defence Forces against Russian targets, including a vessel in the Black Sea.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Today, Ukrainian defenders struck a target in the Black Sea.
"Also – a launch and storage site for attack drones in the Oryol region. Sanctions were also carried out on an oil facility in the Samara region and on a supply depot for the occupiers in the Bryansk region," the statement reads.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, USF Commander Robert Brovdi reported that the Unmanned Systems Forces had eliminated over 13,000 occupiers in September.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password