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Ukraine agrees with European Commission on format and timeline for meeting financial and defence needs for 2026–2027 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces EU agreement on Ukraine’s needs for 2026–2027

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced agreements with the European Commission on meeting Ukraine’s financial and defence needs in 2026–2027.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Our dialogue with the European Commission has yielded good results towards meeting Ukraine’s financial and defence needs in 2026 and 2027. We have determined the format, timeline and necessary steps to ensure these needs are met in full. Going forward, we will coordinate this work and agree on actions on a monthly basis.

Coordination must be continuous. Thank you, Ursula! Thank you to all our European partners. We are also preparing additional decisions to strengthen Ukraine, our defence and our society. Glory to Ukraine!" the president said.

Read more: EU and Ukraine identify means to cover budgetary and defence needs for this year

Background 

  • It was previously reported that the European Commission and Ukraine had identified the means to cover Ukraine’s budgetary and defence needs for 2026.

Read more: EU fails to agree on supplying Ukraine with additional batches of Patriot missiles – Kallas

Author: 

state budget (143) EC (473) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9906) European Union (3652)
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