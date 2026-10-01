EU and Ukraine identify means to cover budgetary and defence needs for this year

The European Commission and Ukraine have identified the means to cover Ukraine’s budgetary and defence needs for 2026.

This is stated in a joint statement by the European Commission and Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Today, through coordinated joint efforts, we have identified the means to cover Ukraine’s budgetary and defence needs for 2026," the statement reads.

The steps needed to ensure the timely provision of the relevant funds have also been confirmed.

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What is known about 2027

For 2027, the parties agreed to move swiftly towards disbursing EUR 45 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan, subject to the fulfilment of the established requirements.

Work will also begin to identify additional budgetary and defence needs.

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"All parties agreed that other partners must also fulfil their financial commitments and step up their efforts in view of the serious challenges facing Ukraine," the statement adds.

The parties also agreed to hold monthly meetings to coordinate their joint efforts.

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